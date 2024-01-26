Drew Barrymore has arranged a reunion with her ‘Bad Girls’ co-stars and even got a teary eyed surprise

Drew Barry greets a surprise guest at her eponymous talk show, ‘I'm so happy to see you, I might cry’

On Thursday, Drew Barrymore arranged a reunion of the ‘Bad Girls’ co-stars Andie MacDowell and Mary Stuart Masterson, for The Drew Barrymore talk show. However, there was one person she was not expecting to meet.

MacDowell and Masterson surprised the guest with an appearance which left her emotional, the 48 year old host was stunned to see Dermot Mulroney making his entrance.

Barrymore embraced the 60 year old actor with tears, “I'm so happy to see you, I might cry” Mulroney told Barrymore.

The duo shared a tissue as they sat on the couch, “Oh my God, Dermot, I was just watching you in 'Anyone But You’, which I love, by the way. It's such a good movie,” a sobbing Barrymore mentioned.

The Ever After actress continued to reminisce about them working together as she stated, “You were so good to me. I really was a lost 17 year old. I was having so much fun, but I didn’t know how to take care of myself. And you took such good care of me.”

Barrymore further added, “You were so kind to me and, like, protected me.” before lightening the mood playfully as she elaborated, “I mean, I was wild, guys. I was really, really wild”

Dermot Mulroney couldn’t hold back his tears before apologizing to the audience, “Sorry guys, I cry now.” to which Barrymore replied, “It is so nice to see a man cry, by the way”.

Barrymore and Mulroney worked together for the Western film Bad Girls, back in 1994 with Masterson and MacDowell as co-stars, under the direction of Jonathan Kaplan. The movie turned out to be a box office disappointment but the camaraderie and bond created on the set is cherished by Barrymore to this day.