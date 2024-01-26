 
menu
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bashed for not making a statement about King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgeries

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 26, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they’re concerned for royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they’re concerned for royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been shamed into making a statement about the recent health scares of King Charles, Kate Middleton and Sarah Ferguson.

While it has been claimed that the Sussexes reached out to Charles and Kate after getting to know about their respective surgeries, they are yet to make a public statement.

To discuss the matter, Lady Colin Campbell joined Patrick Christys and Phil Dampier on GB News, after Harry and Meghan stepped out for premiere of Bob Marley biopic in Jamaica.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed over latest public appearance: ‘Insensitive'

Questioning why the California-based Royal couple hasn’t addressed the issue publically, Campbell said, “All they needed to do was make some public declaration.”

The royal expert said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the ability to take advantage of any situation as long as they don't publicly announce their intentions.

“But they are not going to, they can exploit every situation as long as they don’t make a public declaration,” she said. “The whole thing stinks to high heaven.”

Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy' video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy'
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress video
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital video
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors