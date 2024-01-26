Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bashed for not making a statement about King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgeries

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they’re concerned for royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been shamed into making a statement about the recent health scares of King Charles, Kate Middleton and Sarah Ferguson.



While it has been claimed that the Sussexes reached out to Charles and Kate after getting to know about their respective surgeries, they are yet to make a public statement.

To discuss the matter, Lady Colin Campbell joined Patrick Christys and Phil Dampier on GB News, after Harry and Meghan stepped out for premiere of Bob Marley biopic in Jamaica.

Questioning why the California-based Royal couple hasn’t addressed the issue publically, Campbell said, “All they needed to do was make some public declaration.”

The royal expert said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the ability to take advantage of any situation as long as they don't publicly announce their intentions.

“But they are not going to, they can exploit every situation as long as they don’t make a public declaration,” she said. “The whole thing stinks to high heaven.”