 
menu
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez brings fan-favourite character to big screen

Jennifer Lopez produces the animated movie 'Bob the Builder'

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 26, 2024

Jennifer Lopez brings fan-favourite character to big screen
Jennifer Lopez brings fan-favourite character to big screen

A new animated feature film based on Bob the Builder is in the works, and Jennifer Lopez is attached to the Mattel Films project as a producer.

Details related to the film also revealed Anthony Ramos will be behind the mic for the titular character. 

Jennifer Lopez brings fan-favourite character to big screen

While the announcement of the director is not revealed, the screenplay will be carried out by Felipe Vargas.

Meanwhile, the story follows Roberto or Bob working on a job in construction in Puerto Rico after travelling there.

Bob as he "takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob's journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people," the official logline reads.

Regarding the project, Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner said, "Pairing Anthony and Felipe's genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy."

Drew Barry greets a surprise guest at her eponymous talk show
Drew Barry greets a surprise guest at her eponymous talk show
Carey Mulligan gushes over Bradley Cooper: 'I was so surprised'
Carey Mulligan gushes over Bradley Cooper: 'I was so surprised'
Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy' video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress video
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital video
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases