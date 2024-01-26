Jennifer Lopez produces the animated movie 'Bob the Builder'

Jennifer Lopez brings fan-favourite character to big screen

A new animated feature film based on Bob the Builder is in the works, and Jennifer Lopez is attached to the Mattel Films project as a producer.



Details related to the film also revealed Anthony Ramos will be behind the mic for the titular character.

While the announcement of the director is not revealed, the screenplay will be carried out by Felipe Vargas.

Meanwhile, the story follows Roberto or Bob working on a job in construction in Puerto Rico after travelling there.

Bob as he "takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob's journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people," the official logline reads.

Regarding the project, Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner said, "Pairing Anthony and Felipe's genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy."