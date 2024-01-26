Amy Robach reveals T.J. Holmes explanation about not airing an argument-filled podcast episode was 'shocking'

T.J. Holmes 'shocked' Amy Robach on latest podcast episode

Amy Robach says she was "shocked" after T.J. Holmes revealed the reason for not airing the podcast episode where they argued.



It comes after the ex-GMA3 host explained that he was against releasing the episode because he did not want to come across as a "Black man beating up a White woman."

“I flat out said to both of you [Robach and producer] right there on the phone at 4:30 in the morning, East Coast time, that I don't want to put this out because this is going to I fear be viewed as a Black man beating up on a White woman," the 46-year-old continued.

He noted, "Now, if anybody took their time and listened to that podcast, obviously I was not yelling, screaming."

Adding, "I wasn't doing anything. Now, we are a couple who's having a disagreement, so obviously neither one of us are having our best moments.”

Amy, however, was "shocked", revealing she never perceived the issue as a race one.

“That would never have crossed my mind. Race, the fact that you’re Black and I’m White, would never have crossed my mind, and that’s kind of to your point."

The 50-year-old continued, "You have to think about things that I don’t have to think about. And honestly, it took me a second to kind of wrap my head around it. Once you explained it — and once we’ve seen the reaction, a lightbulb went off for me, in a way."

"And it's just a constant learning curve. But, and I've said this the whole time, I don't know what I don't know, and every day I learn more about what I don't know.”