 
menu
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

T.J. Holmes 'shocked' Amy Robach on latest podcast episode

Amy Robach reveals T.J. Holmes explanation about not airing an argument-filled podcast episode was 'shocking'

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 26, 2024

T.J. Holmes shocked Amy Robach on latest podcast episode
T.J. Holmes 'shocked' Amy Robach on latest podcast episode

Amy Robach says she was "shocked" after T.J. Holmes revealed the reason for not airing the podcast episode where they argued.

It comes after the ex-GMA3 host explained that he was against releasing the episode because he did not want to come across as a "Black man beating up a White woman."

“I flat out said to both of you [Robach and producer] right there on the phone at 4:30 in the morning, East Coast time, that I don't want to put this out because this is going to I fear be viewed as a Black man beating up on a White woman," the 46-year-old continued.

He noted, "Now, if anybody took their time and listened to that podcast, obviously I was not yelling, screaming."

Adding, "I wasn't doing anything. Now, we are a couple who's having a disagreement, so obviously neither one of us are having our best moments.”

Amy, however, was "shocked", revealing she never perceived the issue as a race one.

“That would never have crossed my mind. Race, the fact that you’re Black and I’m White, would never have crossed my mind, and that’s kind of to your point."

The 50-year-old continued, "You have to think about things that I don’t have to think about. And honestly, it took me a second to kind of wrap my head around it. Once you explained it — and once we’ve seen the reaction, a lightbulb went off for me, in a way."

"And it's just a constant learning curve. But, and I've said this the whole time, I don't know what I don't know, and every day I learn more about what I don't know.”

Kate Middleton pals knew nothing about abdominal problems: Source
Kate Middleton pals knew nothing about abdominal problems: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle first nanny talks about Archie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle first nanny talks about Archie
Prince Harry 'asked for trouble' after ticking off Kate Middleton
Prince Harry 'asked for trouble' after ticking off Kate Middleton
Jennifer Lopez brings fan-favourite character to big screen
Jennifer Lopez brings fan-favourite character to big screen
Drew Barry greets a surprise guest at her eponymous talk show
Drew Barry greets a surprise guest at her eponymous talk show
Carey Mulligan gushes over Bradley Cooper: 'I was so surprised'
Carey Mulligan gushes over Bradley Cooper: 'I was so surprised'
Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy' video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Kate Middleton mother is 'hands on,' will 'helm' as daughter is inactive
Kate Middleton mother is 'hands on,' will 'helm' as daughter is inactive
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress video
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life