Prince Harry, Meghan Markle first nanny talks about Archie

Friday, January 26, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nanny talks about her first meeting with couple

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first nanny for Prince Archie reveals her first encounter with the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lorren Khumalo days after Archie’s birth.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club with Zenzele Ndebele, Ms Khumalo now reveals she first saw Harry casually greet her with bare feet.

She at the time thought: "I thought to myself, 'I wonder how their nannies look, do they wear heels?'

"Prince William has got a Norland Nanny, so they've got a brown uniform that for my skin colour and the way it looks in khaki brown, I knew it wouldn't even go, it would just not work.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

