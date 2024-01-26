 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William 'close knit' parenting ensures kids are not in 'gilded cage'

Prince William wants to keep his family close with future duties

Prince William 'close knit' parenting ensures kids are not in 'gilded cage'

Prince William needs a very tight family unit with his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales, as per Royal author Robert Hardman, wants to normalise life for his children.

“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he wants to be there for them,” he told People Magazine. “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”

This comes as Kate Middleton is hospitalised and away from her children after an abdominal surgery. However, HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash believes she is still a hands-on mum.

She explained: "Kate loves FaceTiming the children when she is working away overseas so I'm sure they will be in regular contact while she's in the hospital, and the kids will be keen to see her as soon as she's well enough. She loves having her family around her so will be looking forward to getting home and having cuddles with the kids.

