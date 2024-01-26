Austin Butler reveals lengths he goes to rid Elvis's accent

Austin Butler says he enlisted a dialect coach to help him not sound like Elvis Presley in the new project

Austin Butler was terrific in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. However, despite the film's end, the King of Rock & Roll's accent stayed with the California actor for a long time as he revealed he had to enlist professional help.



Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 32-year-old said he faced difficulty in shedding his 'Elvis voice', especially at the time he was shooting for the World War II miniseries Masters of the Air.

"It was a lot. I was just trying to remember who I was, I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years."

He noted, "I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis in that film."

Rotating back in time, the Oscar-nominated actor gave insights into mastering the accent of Elvis, "I'd hear him say a certain word and I would clip just that bit out so I knew how he said that word," he told EW.

"I created my own archive of how he said every word and every diphthong, and the way that he used musicality in his voice."