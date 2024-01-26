Jessica Biel wants to start unusual movement: 'So thrilled'

Friday, January 26, 2024
Fans have asked Jessica Biel to explain her eating habit in the shower that she wanted to turn into a movement.
Elaborating on her unusual habit, The A-Team actress said, "Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating. I'm just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement."
"I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways."
Mentioning the items she required to have in a bath for eating. "I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that's a big deal."
She continued, "It's pretty simple, guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying. The only tricky thing is that when you're chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed."
"Because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water."