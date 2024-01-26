 
menu
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jessica Biel wants to start unusual movement: 'So thrilled'

Jessica Biel says she wants to kickstart a shower-eating movement

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 26, 2024

Jessica Biel wants to start unusual movement: So thrilled
Jessica Biel wants to start unusual movement: 'So thrilled'

Fans have asked Jessica Biel to explain her eating habit in the shower that she wanted to turn into a movement.

Elaborating on her unusual habit, The A-Team actress said, "Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating. I'm just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement."

"I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways."

Mentioning the items she required to have in a bath for eating. "I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that's a big deal."

She continued, "It's pretty simple, guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying. The only tricky thing is that when you're chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed."

"Because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water."

King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit
King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit
Britney Spears ex-Sam Asghari wants more zeros in prenup pact
Britney Spears ex-Sam Asghari wants more zeros in prenup pact
Royal family shares major announcement amid fury over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jamaica trip video
Royal family shares major announcement amid fury over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jamaica trip
Alec Baldwin's new charges are 'botched, unconstitutional': Legal expert video
Alec Baldwin's new charges are 'botched, unconstitutional': Legal expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed a 'threat' to royal family video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed a 'threat' to royal family
Michael B. Jordan makes major breakthrough in Ferrari crash investigation video
Michael B. Jordan makes major breakthrough in Ferrari crash investigation
'Griselda' star Sofia Vergara reveals why her acting jobs are 'limited'
'Griselda' star Sofia Vergara reveals why her acting jobs are 'limited'
Sofia Richie announces first pregnancy with gender reveal details
Sofia Richie announces first pregnancy with gender reveal details
King Charles returns to London ahead of planned surgery
King Charles returns to London ahead of planned surgery
Austin Butler reveals lengths he goes to rid Elvis's accent
Austin Butler reveals lengths he goes to rid Elvis's accent
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper confirm romance during casual walk
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper confirm romance during casual walk
Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Lily Gladstone Oscar nod
Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Lily Gladstone Oscar nod