Britney Spears ex-Sam Asghari wants more zeros in prenup pact

Sam Asghari is reportedly demanding more money from Britney Spears in the prenuptial agreement

Sam Asghari is reportedly unhappy with the current figure, i.e., $1 million from the prenuptial agreement in 2023, and is demanding more from ex-Britney Spears.



Meanwhile, the Toxic hitmaker is of the view that the Iranian-born model is holding all the cards, sources reveal to Ok! Magazine.

"She feels Sam is playing the 'Mr. Britney Spears' card for everything it's worth. She finds it kind of pathetic."

But at the same time, an insider suggested the Grammy winner has been ambivalent on the matter.

She "feels he should be compensated properly for everything he went through with Britney," referring to her wild antics on social media and alleged affairs.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old exact demand has been kept under wraps.

"The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he's not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed," the tipster tattled, adding the deal is "stuck in limbo" amid the deadlock.

"There's a lot of wrangling back and forth," the insider noted. "Things have become a lot more complicated than both of them had hoped it would be.

"Sam isn't hurting for cash, but he's willing to dig in and fight for the extra money he feels he deserves."

To get a leaf from history, Britney previously reportedly forked out $1.3 million to ex-husband Kevin Federline, including $400,000 monthly in child support after their separation in 2007 split.