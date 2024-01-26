 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Truth behind Kylie Jenner's ‘stink face' revealed

The real reason behind Kylie Jenner's apparent ‘stink face’ revealed by a cosmetic expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

File Footage

Kylie Jenner reportedly looks older because of injecting "filler in the wrong places."

On Wednesday, the lady-love of Timothee Chalamet turned heads in a champagne-coloured corset mini dress at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in the French capital.

Nonetheless, this appearance of the American billionaire sparked concern among fans because she looked older than her age, as per the findings of the Mirror.

Speaking to the outlet, injections expert Molly Bailey disclosed why Kylie looked so ‘old’ in her latest appearance. 

Taking to Instagram, Molly revealed that the 26-year-old fashion mogul has developed a ‘stink face’ as a result of various cosmetic procedures.

She began, “There's actually a medical name for that, it's called alar rim retraction. The alar rim refers to the nostril and that can occur with Botox, gummy smile tox, nasal tox and also rhinoplasty."

She even disclosed that these after-effects become more visible as a person goes through weight loss, ageing and putting "filler in the wrong places."

The expert went on to explain, "When we get filler underneath our eyes and in our tear troughs," adding, "sometimes it can block the drainage of the lymphatic tissue in that area and that malar mound gets really puffy which also makes that zygomatic cutaneous ligament more pronounced."

Towards the end of the clip, Molly explained that these changes were “completely reversible” and claimed that she was still “gorgeous.”

"I'm just explaining things that happen with injectable work sometimes. All of these things are fixable, reversible," she concluded. 

