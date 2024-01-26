 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Liam Gallagher and John Squire announce tour dates for joint album

Music icons Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announced an album and a tour together

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

Music icons Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announced an album and a tour together
Music icons Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announced an album and a tour together

Manchester music icons Liam Gallagher and John Squire are taking their collaboration to the next level by releasing an album and embarking on a tour together.

The duo, who are both fans of each others’ music, released their first single titled Just Another Rainbow earlier this month. The song soon dominated charts due to the huge fan base the musicians have.

The duo will release the album on March 1, with the tour beginning right after it. The tour, which will cover the UK, Europe and New York, will span March and April. The tour will feature two huge opening nights in Manchester Apollo.

Liam and John's tour dates:

13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland

14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16th March 2024 – Dublin, 3Olympia

18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy

25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26th March 2024 – London Troxy

2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique

11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount

Liam and John recently spoke about their joint album, with Liam saying, "I can't wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they'll f***ing love it. It's spiritual, it's crucial. LG x"

John replied: "It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.”

He added: "I like the way that in some parts, it's quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There's a little bit of everything in there, I think it's a really good mix.

"I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit."

