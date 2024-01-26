Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have reportedly gotten engaged secretly

Kris Jenner ‘over the moon’ amid Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet engagement rumours

Kris Jenner is “over the moon” as reports swirl that her daughter, Kylie Jenner, has said “Yes” to her beau, Timothee Chalamet, in a private ceremony.



According to National Enquirer, the lovebirds have gotten engaged secretly and now Kris Jenner is doing everything in her power to feature their wedding ceremony on television.

A tipster told the publication that the momager is purportedly encouraging her youngest daughter to broadcast her wedding on television.

"Kylie's mom is over the moon about the engagement news, which could be a lifesaver for the failing Kardashian brand," they said.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled

The insider added, "Kris is trying to not interfere but she can't help herself."

"You know she would love Kylie to have a live wedding on TV, but she's waiting until her daughter is officially engaged for fear of frightening Timothée off!"

This comes after it was reported that the reality TV star introduced the Wonka actor to her kids, Stormi and Aire, she shares with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who has been linked to the actor since April last year, knew it was a “big step” but she felt “ready for it,” an insider revealed.

A source close to the lovebirds told Life & Style that Chalamet met Jenner’s kids and the rest of her family at their Christmas bash.