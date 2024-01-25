 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled

A skilled body language expert studies Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's gesture at the 2024's 'Golden Globe Awards'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Photo: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled
Photo: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s budding romance might not be able to meet its destiny.

Earlier, reports on the internet revealed that the American social media personality was not secure with Timothee and had set some unrealistic expectations for him.

For those universes, an insider told Heat Magazine about the high-profile couple and said, “He’s obviously under her spell and jumps to her defence when his friends give him a hard time.”

Even recently a new report by Hello Magazine touched on the future of Wonka's star with the youngest of Kris Jenner’s daughter again. 

Speaking to the outlet, its skilled psychic and body language expert, Inbaal Honigmaan who shared, “They're infatuated without a doubt."

The expert insisted, "Likely this is a real romance, not a showmance."

Carefully analysing Timothee and Kylie at the 2024's Golden Globe Awards, Inbaal mentioned, "This is a couple-y protective gesture which shows that he's surrounding her, wanting to keep her safe," adding, "Tim cares for his lady and feels responsible for her wellbeing."

However, the expert claimed that they can easily break up at any time because they “haven't blended into each other as a couple yet."

Later in her assessment, Inbaal carried out a Tarot card reading for the pair too and claimed that there was a spark missing between them. 

Their relationship might not last for long because "their compatibility isn't perfect," Inbaal told the Mirror in conclusion. 

