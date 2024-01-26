Taylor Swift ‘Argylle' conspiracy: Bryce Dallas Howard sheds light

 
Bryce Dallas Howard has shed some light on the Taylor Swift-Argylle rumors.

Bryce, who plays Elly Conway in the film, says Taylor had no role in writing the book that inspired the film. However, she was the inspiration for her character Elly.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, she said: “We can’t pretend she was involved. The reality is she was in many ways a great inspiration.”

She went on to lay out the similarities in Taylor and her character Elly, saying, “She is a cat lady. She’s got this awesome backpack with a cat in [it] that she walks around with. She loves a good argyle sweater, and there is a sort of unapologetic dorkiness about her.”

“That’s a little bit like what my character is like,” said Bryce.

The conspiracy theory surrounding the film was that the Grammy winner had a hand in writing the book. Fans of the Karma hitmaker found many things in the movie that they thought were Easter eggs.

Argylle director Matthew Vaughn also recently debunked the theory.

He said: "I did read the conspiracies and I was like, 'Wow, they don’t leave a stone unturned!' " the filmmaker added. "But it’s not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn’t write the book.”

Argylle is set to bow in theaters on February 2 before streaming on Apple TV+ worldwide. 

