Saturday, January 27, 2024
Jada Pinkett makes a rare confession about Will Smith's family

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about a reported division in Will Smith's family

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Photo: Jada Pinkett makes a rare confession about Will Smith's family

Jada Pinkett Smith has just gotten candid about her family’s split when it comes to savoring meals.

In the recent episode of a podcast hosted by Ed Gamble and James Acaster, the wife of Will Smith spoke openly about her life as the mother of two kids. 

During this conversation, the former show host disclosed that she is not a food lover, however, her husband and daughter are ‘hardcore’ foodies, and so she had adapted to their tastes.

"My daughter is a hardcore foodie, and so is Will. Hardcore foodies, so I've had to learn how to enjoy meals", she began.

But she also expressed that her son, Jaden, has most probably taken after her in his eating habits.

"Jaden's not really… He's not really a foodie,” Jada claimed and added about Will's other kid, “And I'd have to say my bonus son Trey is probably in between."

Elaborating on her appetite, the creator of The Red Table Talk series revealed one of her grandmother's teachings and stated, "Food is not meant to be enjoyed, it is for nutrition."

The 52-year-old Worthy author also addressed an interesting detail about her grandmother by joking that she “was the only West Indian that I know that can't cook."

"So she would make stuff like cow tongue with cream cheese in the crock pot," she observed before moving on to the next topic. 

