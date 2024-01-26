Nicola Peltz reportedly needs Brooklyn Beckham’s help to promote her directorial debut ‘Lola’

Brooklyn Beckham ‘feeling lost’ as Nicola Peltz gears up for her movie release

Nicola Peltz has reportedly asked her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, to prioritize her upcoming directorial debut Lola over his own ambitions for few weeks.



However, the aspiring chef is “feeling lost” as he desperately trying to figure out his “own purpose” despite wanting to help his wife achieving her dreams.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider said the billionaire heiress knows the worth of her husband’s family name and wants him to help her promote her movie, releasing in February.

“Nicola is set in her beliefs that the best way for their marriage to thrive is for them to commit to being together and not be separated by work,” the insider said.

“With the release of Lola imminent, these next few months are very important to her, so Brooklyn’s plans will need to take a back seat,” they added.

“He is very valuable for her career, despite her having a big team behind her – most of the reason she is now known is because she’s married to a Beckham, which is a bit of a thorny issue.”

As for Brooklyn, the insider said, “Of course, Brooklyn wants to support Nicola, but he’s feeling very lost and is desperate to find his own purpose, too.”

“He feels he needs more out of life than just accompanying his wife to press junkets or events,” they added.