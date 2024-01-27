 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Riley Keough ‘resented' Priscilla Presley for Lisa Marie's ‘difficult life'

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley were embroiled in a legal battle over Elvis Presley's estate

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley were embroiled in a legal battle over Elvis Presleys estate
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley were embroiled in a legal battle over Elvis Presley's estate

Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley recently put on a “united front.” However, sources say their feud has only recently ended.

Riley and Priscilla were seen smiling wide and hand in hand at the Emmys red carpet, where the actress was nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.

"Riley and Priscilla’s reunion is very new," a tipster told Life & Style of the pair. "It has been months of fighting and hard feelings, and they are just working through all of that."

"Stepping out together at the Emmys was their way of showing the world a united front," added the source.

The source went on to explain why Elvis’ granddaughter held hard feelings for her family: “Riley had been holding onto so much resentment against her mother's family, blaming them for Lisa's difficult life and her many issues. Losing her mother so suddenly threw her into a tailspin."

"But Riley decided to be the bigger person and to accept and love the family she has been given," they added.

Priscilla and her 34-year-old granddaughter got into an alleged feud after she contested a change made in her daughter Lisa Marie’s will before she passed. The change listed Riley as the sole executor of her estate.

This led the pair to a contentious court battle over Elivs Presley’s Memphis estate. The Lodge actress eventually won the case and was ordered to pay Priscilla $1 million along with her legal fees and an annual payment of $100,000.

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas turns a piano teacher for son Wilbur
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas turns a piano teacher for son Wilbur
Kris Jenner draws backlash over Kim's new makeup line promotion video
Kris Jenner draws backlash over Kim's new makeup line promotion
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes' podcast deemed ‘soap opera' after on-air ‘argument'
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes' podcast deemed ‘soap opera' after on-air ‘argument'
Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery video
Astrologer makes major predictions for Prince William amid King Charles surgery
Travis Kelce's dad didn't know who's Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce's dad didn't know who's Taylor Swift?
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed
Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?