Riley Keough ‘resented' Priscilla Presley for Lisa Marie's ‘difficult life'

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley were embroiled in a legal battle over Elvis Presley's estate

Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley recently put on a “united front.” However, sources say their feud has only recently ended.

Riley and Priscilla were seen smiling wide and hand in hand at the Emmys red carpet, where the actress was nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.

"Riley and Priscilla’s reunion is very new," a tipster told Life & Style of the pair. "It has been months of fighting and hard feelings, and they are just working through all of that."

"Stepping out together at the Emmys was their way of showing the world a united front," added the source.

The source went on to explain why Elvis’ granddaughter held hard feelings for her family: “Riley had been holding onto so much resentment against her mother's family, blaming them for Lisa's difficult life and her many issues. Losing her mother so suddenly threw her into a tailspin."

"But Riley decided to be the bigger person and to accept and love the family she has been given," they added.

Priscilla and her 34-year-old granddaughter got into an alleged feud after she contested a change made in her daughter Lisa Marie’s will before she passed. The change listed Riley as the sole executor of her estate.

This led the pair to a contentious court battle over Elivs Presley’s Memphis estate. The Lodge actress eventually won the case and was ordered to pay Priscilla $1 million along with her legal fees and an annual payment of $100,000.