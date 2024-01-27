 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West certain of his 'righteousness' in Bianca Censori marriage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been the focus of headlines for their provocative displays

Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is more of a “business arrangement” and less of a “romantic love story," per an expert.

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in December 2022 and have been making headlines ever since, mainly for Bianca’s provocative dressing during her outings.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman performed a Tarot reading of the couple’s relationship for The Mirror. She pulled the Five of Wands card for the Yeezy architect.

She explained the card, saying, "It means that Bianca can feel like she's putting a lot of work into her days at the moment, but she's not really sure if she's benefitting herself. This refers to her marriage, which she views as hard work."

Meanwhile, for the Praise God singer, Inbaal pulled the Ace of Wands card, which indicates his "Ye's fiery spirit, and how he's focused and driven".

She explained: "This means that Kanye is never tired, because he's so certain of the righteousness of his way. His investment in the relationship is time and effort, but tragically, no emotion."

When Inbaal pulled a card for their marriage, she revealed it to be the "business-like 6 of Pentacles" card. "It's a business card that's nicknamed 'the Success card',” she said.

She then remarked that Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is “a business arrangement, not a romantic love story."

