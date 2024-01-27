 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian shares parenting strategy related to her, Kanye West's daughter

Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian shares parenting strategy related to Kanye Wests daughter
Photo: Kim Kardashian shares parenting strategy related to Kanye West's daughter

Kim Kardashian dished details about her hidden parenting techniques.

The ex-wife of Kanye West recently had a confessional with Bustle in which she touched on her life as a mother of four kids.

As fans will know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares a brood of four, namely, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with Kanye West, an American rapper.

In this conversation, the 43-year-old beauty mogul shared the 'strict' parenting controls she practices for her children.

Speaking of her eldest daughter, Kim told the outlet that everything the 10-year-old North West will post online is always monitored by her.

“North has to get everything approved by me. The TikTok is on my phone. So, it's like, all the pictures are taken on my phone,” she addressed.

The SKIMS founder went on to explain, "It's not like anything's posted without my permission. I just think sometimes it's like, who cares?"

Prince Harry got to please 'very difficult' Meghan Markle to an extreme video
Prince Harry got to please 'very difficult' Meghan Markle to an extreme
Harry Styles steps out with Taylor Russell after stalker gets charged video
Harry Styles steps out with Taylor Russell after stalker gets charged
Timothee Chalamet family planning an intervention to save him from Kylie Jenner?
Timothee Chalamet family planning an intervention to save him from Kylie Jenner?
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to tie the knot for only this reason
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to tie the knot for only this reason
Barbara Streisand recalls Oscar snub: ‘Did they reject me because they didn't like me?'
Barbara Streisand recalls Oscar snub: ‘Did they reject me because they didn't like me?'
Timothee Chalamet fam fears of Kardashians curse amid his romance with Kylie Jenner video
Timothee Chalamet fam fears of Kardashians curse amid his romance with Kylie Jenner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer ‘less than VIP' treatment at glitzy event
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer ‘less than VIP' treatment at glitzy event
Dua Lipa reveals her struggles with validation amid Callum Turner romance
Dua Lipa reveals her struggles with validation amid Callum Turner romance
Dua Lipa dishes interesting details about her upcoming album
Dua Lipa dishes interesting details about her upcoming album
King Charles, Kate Middleton health scares ‘clearly a challenge' for monarchy
King Charles, Kate Middleton health scares ‘clearly a challenge' for monarchy
Prince William wants George, Charlotte, Louis to know royal life is ‘not scary'
Prince William wants George, Charlotte, Louis to know royal life is ‘not scary'
Kanye West certain of his ‘righteousness' in Bianca Censori marriage
Kanye West certain of his ‘righteousness' in Bianca Censori marriage