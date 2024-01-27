Kim Kardashian shares parenting strategy related to her, Kanye West's daughter

Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West

Photo: Kim Kardashian shares parenting strategy related to Kanye West's daughter

Kim Kardashian dished details about her hidden parenting techniques.

The ex-wife of Kanye West recently had a confessional with Bustle in which she touched on her life as a mother of four kids.

As fans will know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares a brood of four, namely, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with Kanye West, an American rapper.

In this conversation, the 43-year-old beauty mogul shared the 'strict' parenting controls she practices for her children.

Speaking of her eldest daughter, Kim told the outlet that everything the 10-year-old North West will post online is always monitored by her.

“North has to get everything approved by me. The TikTok is on my phone. So, it's like, all the pictures are taken on my phone,” she addressed.

The SKIMS founder went on to explain, "It's not like anything's posted without my permission. I just think sometimes it's like, who cares?"