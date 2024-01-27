 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Samuel Moore

Nicki Minaj breaks silence on Megan Thee Stallion's diss track

Nicki Minaj shocks fans with scathing comments after Mega Thee Stallion released alleged diss track about her husband

Samuel Moore

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Nicki Minaj has reportedly reacted to Megan Thee Stallion's newest track, Hiss.

According to the latest report of Daily Mail, the Barbie World hitmaker raised eyebrows by responding to Megan’s alleged diss at her husband, Kenneth Petty.

The feud started when newest track of the American rapper, Megan, featured the lyrics, “These h*** don't be mad at Megan / these h**** mad at Megan's Law,” which reportedly refers to the US law about registered sex offenders.

After this track’s release, Nicki’s fans took these comments to be a brutal jibe at Nicki’s husband, who served four years in incarceration for attempted rape charges.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress called out Megan in a live session by saying, “You let just everyone be thrown under the bus. You let Da Baby be thrown under the bus, Tory (Lanez), your best friend, your mom.”

“You better go conjure up your mother and say... and apologize,” she concluded her rant.

Fans were quick to comment on these scathing statements uttered by the 41-year-old singing sensation.

"Nicki is completely losing me, this was real nasty of her," one X user penned.

A second concerned fan added, "I can’t believe we saw the day nicki became insecure and bitter.”

Someone else commented, “But at the end of the day Nicki's husband is still a registered sex offender.”

