Sunday, January 28, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Diana ghost 'wants to tell something' to butler Paul Burrell

Princess Diana's ghost is claimed to be communicating with former butler

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Princess Diana ghost wants to tell something to butler Paul Burrell
Princess Diana ghost 'wants to tell something' to butler Paul Burrell

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burell, has claimed that the host of the Princess has come to visit her.

The former royal family staff member, who lives in Chester with his partners, recently participated in TV show titled, 'Celebrity Help! My House Is Haunted' and revealed that he witnessed the spirit of the former Royal.

 "I don't understand why it would say 'France' other than the fact that the Princess died in France and the fact I went to France to bring her home."

Burrell also added that the spirit said words like "sorry" and "France."

He continued: "I had been introduced to this world before by the Princess. She was heavily involved in spirituality. Mediums, psychics, astrologers... and I witnessed it from the edges. I watched her and she would giggle afterwards and say ‘You don’t believe, do you?’ and I would say well I’m not sure.”

He added: "When you have loved someone in life - and I did love her - and they pass very quickly, a little piece of them remains behind and you carry them with you for the rest of your days. If my Princess wanted to tell me something, I think she would come to me.”

