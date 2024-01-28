‘Madame Web’ star Dakota Johnson opens up about her first experience with a blue screen or CGI-based film

Dakota Johnson reacts to CGI-led ‘Madame Web' shoot

For Dakota Johanson, shooting on the blue screen was something she had never done until Madame Web. So, in the latest interview, the actress described her experience working on the blue screen as “psychotic.”



In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the Fifty Shades of Grey star said, “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion.”

She continued, “That, to me, was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!’”

However, the 34-year-old credited director S.J. Clarkson for enabling her to get into the boots of the superhero.

But I trusted [Clarkson],” adding, “She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.”

In the meantime, Madame Web will rollout in cinemas on Feb. 14.