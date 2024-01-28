‘SNL': Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon bring back nostalgic 'Barry Gibbs' show

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have performed 'The Barry Gibbs Talk Show' several times on 'SNL'

file footage

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon brought back The Barry Gibbs Talk Show on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.



The new episode, which was hosted by Madame Web star Dakota Johnson. The Mirrors singer and Fallon first introduced themselves by crashing Dakota’s hilarious monologue.

For the Barry Gibbs skit, Dakota joined as a guest, along with Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. Timberlake and Fallon dressed up with wigs and fake beards to transform into brothers Robin and Barry Gibb.

The duo began the skit by singing an introductory song as their guests were introduced on the screen. Fallon played the guitar while the pair sang lyrics like: “talking it up on the Barry Gibb Talk Show, talking 'bout issues, talking 'bout real important issues…”

Following the song, Fallon began by saying, “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We've got a great show for you tonight. This is my show, and it's a no-nonsense show.”

Fallon then asked Timberlake if he had any opinion on it, to which he replied: “No. No, I don't.”

The skit, which was first introduced in 2003, went on to include hilarious lines by Fallon. He told Thompson’s character: “You look like if Don King ate another Don King!”

He added: “Every month I will replace your shoes with an identical pair of one bigger size so you think your feet are shrinking. I fear nothing!”

“I watched Saltburn with my entire family! And I knew about the bathtub scene beforehand, and I loved it!” he exclaimed. He then asked his brother again if he had any comment, and received the same answer, “No. No, I don't.”