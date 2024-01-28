Jeremy Renner reveals what he learned from life-threatening accident

Jeremy Renner's serious injuries after 2023 snowplow accident have changed him

Jeremy Renner has opened up about how his life-threatening injuries from the snowplow accident have changed him, saying that he got his callousness “squashed out” by the machine.

Renner sustained multiple serious injuries and 30 broken bones after a snowplow machine ran him over in the beginning of 2023. He underwent multiple surgeries and stayed in the hospital for two weeks to recuperate from the injuries.

“I certainly got a lot of callousness squashed out of me by that machine,” he told People.

“I've never been bitter but always maybe a little more callous, a little bit more tough,” he said.

“And I just think those calluses are just scraped off me at this point. Literally, I feel pretty open and wonderfully sensitive and youthful. I've been blessed.”

The Hawkeye star took months to recover from his injuries and made his red carpet return in April with his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

“Everything kind of just went right,” he shared. “Obviously I had a lot of tenacity, I had a lot of support and a lot of reason to recover.”

Renner added: “That is really special. There's a lot of people that don't have as much — those things to live for.”