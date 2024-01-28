Netflix star, Paxton Singleton got arrested in Arkansas for loitering and possessing alcohol at the mere age of 19

Fans react to Paxton Singleton's arrest

Paxton Singleton, known as ‘Young Steven’, in The Haunting of Hill House was arrested in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

The 19 year old star faced legal troubles with the charges of loitering and possessing alcohol as a minor and while the actor was set free after paying a bond of $430, according to TMZ, he is scheduled to appear in court on February 29 for his loitering charges.

However, the news has spurred conflicted emotions on the social media regarding his arrest, with some people became shocked to hear the young actor’s misfortune, "That's not good at all" and "Not to Good to hear"(sic).

One user questioned his arrest, "Was there an investigation before they arrest???? Or is it just an allegation".

On the other hand, some users dissed the entertainment industry and its impact on kids and shared, "On The path to fame and fortune In Pedowood. I thought this was a prerequisite.? The evil that pervades our society is getting exposed."

Another user stated, "That's what Hollywood does to kids. Oh well same story different kid."

One user added humor and commented, "Wow, sounds like Paxton Singleton took the 'haunting' part of his role a bit too seriously. Guess he figured if you can't beat the spirits in the house, might as well join them."

As of now the actor opted to stay silent on the event and there are no more details available, hence fans will know more by February after the court hearing.