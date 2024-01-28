 
menu
Sunday, January 28, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Fans react to Paxton Singleton's arrest

Netflix star, Paxton Singleton got arrested in Arkansas for loitering and possessing alcohol at the mere age of 19

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Fans react to Paxton Singletons arrest
Fans react to Paxton Singleton's arrest 

Paxton Singleton, known as ‘Young Steven’, in The Haunting of Hill House was arrested in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

The 19 year old star faced legal troubles with the charges of loitering and possessing alcohol as a minor and while the actor was set free after paying a bond of $430, according to TMZ, he is scheduled to appear in court on February 29 for his loitering charges.

However, the news has spurred conflicted emotions on the social media regarding his arrest, with some people became shocked to hear the young actor’s misfortune, "That's not good at all" and "Not to Good to hear"(sic).

Fans react to Paxton Singletons arrest
Fans react to Paxton Singletons arrest

One user questioned his arrest, "Was there an investigation before they arrest???? Or is it just an allegation".

Fans react to Paxton Singletons arrest

On the other hand, some users dissed the entertainment industry and its impact on kids and shared, "On The path to fame and fortune In Pedowood. I thought this was a prerequisite.? The evil that pervades our society is getting exposed."

Fans react to Paxton Singletons arrest

Another user stated, "That's what Hollywood does to kids. Oh well same story different kid."

Fans react to Paxton Singletons arrest

One user added humor and commented, "Wow, sounds like Paxton Singleton took the 'haunting' part of his role a bit too seriously. Guess he figured if you can't beat the spirits in the house, might as well join them."

Fans react to Paxton Singletons arrest

As of now the actor opted to stay silent on the event and there are no more details available, hence fans will know more by February after the court hearing.

Matthew Perry's ‘Friends' co-stars worried about abuse claims tainting ‘the brand'
Matthew Perry's ‘Friends' co-stars worried about abuse claims tainting ‘the brand'
Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind going 'solo' in business
Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind going 'solo' in business
Bradley Cooper's mom is ‘unforeseen hurdle' in Gigi Hadid romance
Bradley Cooper's mom is ‘unforeseen hurdle' in Gigi Hadid romance
Gwen Stefani's son didn't know she was in No Doubt: ‘It was so weird'
Gwen Stefani's son didn't know she was in No Doubt: ‘It was so weird'
Snoop Dogg makes a rare confession about a popular political figure
Snoop Dogg makes a rare confession about a popular political figure
Jeremy Renner reveals what he learned from life-threatening accident
Jeremy Renner reveals what he learned from life-threatening accident
Kim Kardashian reveals lofty career plans for her kids with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian reveals lofty career plans for her kids with Kanye West
‘SNL': Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon bring back nostalgic 'Barry Gibbs' show video
‘SNL': Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon bring back nostalgic 'Barry Gibbs' show
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive security warning regarding Montecito mansion video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive security warning regarding Montecito mansion
Dakota Johnson honors Taylor Swift in hilarious ‘SNL' monologue video
Dakota Johnson honors Taylor Swift in hilarious ‘SNL' monologue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘vulnerable' in public court
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘vulnerable' in public court
Meghan Markle fans receive exciting news amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health woes video
Meghan Markle fans receive exciting news amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health woes