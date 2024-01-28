Paris Hilton’s mansion is set ablaze with excitement as she throws a celebrity-packed birthday party for Phoenix

Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s first birthday: ‘I’m so Excited’

American media personality, Paris Hilton has just been seen excited at a glamorous birthday bash for her 1 year old boy ‘Phoenix’.

The 42 year old socialite posted a series of Instagram stories showcasing the unfolding of Phoenix’s party.

It also includes a story of Hilton stating that she feels ‘excited’ and disclosed the theme of the day to be ‘Sliving Under the Sea’.

The reality TV star also shared a TikTok on her story revealing how her backyard turned into a magical underwater world.

With fish shaped balloons in the air and coral, oyster and seaweed decorations across the patio.

The party held some furry friends too as Hilton was seen cradling a baby goat with her son and petting an adorable bunny in another story with sheep, chickens and a unicorn.

The extravagant party was graced with some star-studded guests including Kelly Osbourne with her son Sidney, Rumer Willis with daughter Louetta Isley, Lance Bass with twins Alexander and Violet, Kat Von D with son Leafar, and model Jessica Hart.

For those unversed, Hilton shares a son Phoenix and a 2 month old daughter London with her husband Carter Reum.

The mum of two has thrown the first birthday party for his ‘angel baby’ and remarked this day as a ‘special memory’.