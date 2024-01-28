 
menu
Sunday, January 28, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix's first birthday: ‘I'm so Excited'

Paris Hilton’s mansion is set ablaze with excitement as she throws a celebrity-packed birthday party for Phoenix

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s first birthday: ‘I’m so Excited’
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s first birthday: ‘I’m so Excited’ 

American media personality, Paris Hilton has just been seen excited at a glamorous birthday bash for her 1 year old boy ‘Phoenix’.

The 42 year old socialite posted a series of Instagram stories showcasing the unfolding of Phoenix’s party. 

It also includes a story of Hilton stating that she feels ‘excited’ and disclosed the theme of the day to be ‘Sliving Under the Sea’.

Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenixs first birthday: ‘Im so Excited

The reality TV star also shared a TikTok on her story revealing how her backyard turned into a magical underwater world. 

With fish shaped balloons in the air and coral, oyster and seaweed decorations across the patio. 

The party held some furry friends too as Hilton was seen cradling a baby goat with her son and petting an adorable bunny in another story with sheep, chickens and a unicorn. 

Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenixs first birthday: ‘Im so Excited
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenixs first birthday: ‘Im so Excited
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenixs first birthday: ‘Im so Excited

The extravagant party was graced with some star-studded guests including Kelly Osbourne with her son Sidney, Rumer Willis with daughter Louetta Isley, Lance Bass with twins Alexander and Violet, Kat Von D with son Leafar, and model Jessica Hart.

For those unversed, Hilton shares a son Phoenix and a 2 month old daughter London with her husband Carter Reum. 

The mum of two has thrown the first birthday party for his ‘angel baby’ and remarked this day as a ‘special memory’. 

Eminem mocks Benzino in new diss track
Eminem mocks Benzino in new diss track
Princess Kate's surgery coverage ‘backfired' on Royal Family
Princess Kate's surgery coverage ‘backfired' on Royal Family
Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion's feud rages on as magazine director joins in
Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion's feud rages on as magazine director joins in
'Anxious' Brad Pitt believes in future with Angelina Jolie's kids: Report
'Anxious' Brad Pitt believes in future with Angelina Jolie's kids: Report
Matthew Perry's ‘Friends' co-stars worried about abuse claims tainting ‘the brand'
Matthew Perry's ‘Friends' co-stars worried about abuse claims tainting ‘the brand'
Fans react to Paxton Singleton's arrest
Fans react to Paxton Singleton's arrest
Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind going 'solo' in business
Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind going 'solo' in business
Bradley Cooper's mom is ‘unforeseen hurdle' in Gigi Hadid romance
Bradley Cooper's mom is ‘unforeseen hurdle' in Gigi Hadid romance
Gwen Stefani's son didn't know she was in No Doubt: ‘It was so weird'
Gwen Stefani's son didn't know she was in No Doubt: ‘It was so weird'
Snoop Dogg makes a rare confession about a popular political figure
Snoop Dogg makes a rare confession about a popular political figure
Jeremy Renner reveals what he learned from life-threatening accident
Jeremy Renner reveals what he learned from life-threatening accident
Kim Kardashian reveals lofty career plans for her kids with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian reveals lofty career plans for her kids with Kanye West