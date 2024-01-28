Emma Watson last appeared on silver screens in 2019 as she starred in the movie 'Little Women'

Photo: Emma Watson announces a major career upgrade

Emma Watson confirmed that she will return to the screens soon.

The Harry Potter alum recently appeared for a confessional with British Vogue.

During this conversation, the 33-year-old acting sensation revealed that she has not stepped down from acting yet.

“I don’t see myself as having stepped away from acting,” she confessed.

The actress continued to lift lid from her various engagements in the 5-year-long hiatus from acting after she starred in Greta Gerwig's classic movie, Little Women, in 2019.

She disclosed to the outlet, “I just see myself as wanting to expand what I do and being able to be in things that I have written or directed or produced.”

Elaborating further on this, Emma stated that she had started exploring the area of writing and directing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actress added, “I just realized how much I loved it and that I wanted to keep doing that.”

“And so I actually study now as well,” she also professed and added, “To direct something that I’d written one day, that would make me pretty excited.”

Nevertheless, Emma expressed uncertainty as to when fans would see her again on silver screens.

She even acknowledged that “to really be at the start of a project takes time,” before noting, “films can be decades in the making, finding it and writing it and putting it together."

"I don’t see it as a closing down. I see it as an opening up,” she concluded.