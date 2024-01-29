Meek Mill slams a fan who raised the doubt on his $100 million claim on social media

Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments

Meek Mill angrily slammed a fan on social media who questioned his claim that he earned $100 million over a decade-long career.



Taking to X, the Going Bad rapper tweeted, "I made over 100m in my life…I feed my community and my family and change laws that send black and brown men to prison systematically.

"And I been on a 10 year success rate of the 1% of black men … why should they listen to you lol."

However, a user raised questions about the claim's veracity, prompting the Billboard winner to launch an angry tirade.

"Why are people so judgmental with nothing going on in their lives positive? I need answers, it's some real crab in the barrel people pushing this tear your own people down narrative."

Noting, "It's like looting your own community… focusing on yourself is very rewarding!"

However, it is not the first time Meek has engaged in these online shenanigans.

"Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their [sic] few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?" he asked last week.

However, some took offense at the 36-year-old question.

"Well, it depends on the season. In summer we hear it through the trunk of an elephant. In spring the giraffes catch signal and play it out loud. You get me?" one user penned.

Another commented, "Normally, we use rocks, but on a good day, we use trees, or we get one person to sing for the whole village."



