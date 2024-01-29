Prince William and Kate Middleton fights result in unkind words

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'bitter' nicknames for each other during fights

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s serious rows lead to the couple calling out each other with unkind names.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known for their calm demeanour, have terrible fights, reveals a Royal author.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, author Tom Quinn said: "Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness.

"They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel."

He then added when William "is cross" he calls Kate "darling" with a massive change in his tone.

Quinn continued: "Kate is very much the calm one. William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’ Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child He hates confrontation."