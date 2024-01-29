 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'bitter' nicknames for each other during fights

Prince William and Kate Middleton fights result in unkind words

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 29, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton bitter nicknames for each other during fights
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'bitter' nicknames for each other during fights

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s serious rows lead to the couple calling out each other with unkind names.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known for their calm demeanour, have terrible fights, reveals a Royal author.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, author Tom Quinn said: "Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness.

"They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel."

He then added when William "is cross" he calls Kate "darling" with a massive change in his tone.

Quinn continued: "Kate is very much the calm one. William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’ Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child He hates confrontation."

James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea
James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments
Queen Camilla uses her 'dignity' to combat Prince Harry attacks
Queen Camilla uses her 'dignity' to combat Prince Harry attacks
Jeremy Renner 'confused' about career after snowplow accident?
Jeremy Renner 'confused' about career after snowplow accident?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned Netflix isn't a deal they can lose
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned Netflix isn't a deal they can lose
Halle Bailey firmly slams accusation she's 'hiding' a pregnancy
Halle Bailey firmly slams accusation she's 'hiding' a pregnancy
King Charles to ‘sit out' for healing after prostate surgery
King Charles to ‘sit out' for healing after prostate surgery
Gisele Bundchen struck with a major tragedy after Tom Brady split
Gisele Bundchen struck with a major tragedy after Tom Brady split
Hannah Waddingham on romance and fame: 'I'm just a bit picky'
Hannah Waddingham on romance and fame: 'I'm just a bit picky'
Eminem mocks Benzino in new diss track
Eminem mocks Benzino in new diss track