Jamie Dornan reveals scary aftermath of his 'Fifty Shades' franchise

Jamie Dornan recently opened up about the criticism he received for his R-rated franchise of Fifty Shades.

During an interview with BBC’s Desert Island Discs, the 41 year-old actor recalled how he and his wife Amelia Warner had to go into hiding after the release of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015.

The movie, based on E.L James' bold novel, explores the theme of BDSM incorporated in the relationship between a college graduate Anastasia Ana Steele (played by Dakota Johnson) and business tycoon Christian Grey (played by Dornan).

The actor revealed that he and Amelia sought exile at film’s director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband Aaron’s secluded country home.



“They let us have their place in the country and we sort of hid there for a while and just shut ourselves from the world a bit and then sort of came out the other side,” Jamie revealed.

However, the Belfast acknowledged the success of the movie and added: “It [the film] made so much money. It was a strange thing, because then you are like, there is a bit of ridicule here and I’m now contractually doing two more of them and knowing that there would be more of that damnation to come."