 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jamie Dornan reveals scary aftermath of his 'Fifty Shades' franchise

Jamie Dornan recalled the backlash he received following the release of 'Fifty Shade of Grey' in 2015

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 29, 2024

Jamie Dornan reveals scary aftermath of his Fifty Shades franchise
Jamie Dornan reveals scary aftermath of his 'Fifty Shades' franchise

Jamie Dornan recently opened up about the criticism he received for his R-rated franchise of Fifty Shades.

During an interview with BBC’s Desert Island Discs, the 41 year-old actor recalled how he and his wife Amelia Warner had to go into hiding after the release of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015.

The movie, based on E.L James' bold novel, explores the theme of BDSM incorporated in the relationship between a college graduate Anastasia Ana Steele (played by Dakota Johnson) and business tycoon Christian Grey (played by Dornan).

The actor revealed that he and Amelia sought exile at film’s director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband Aaron’s secluded country home.

“They let us have their place in the country and we sort of hid there for a while and just shut ourselves from the world a bit and then sort of came out the other side,” Jamie revealed.

However, the Belfast acknowledged the success of the movie and added: “It [the film] made so much money. It was a strange thing, because then you are like, there is a bit of ridicule here and I’m now contractually doing two more of them and knowing that there would be more of that damnation to come."

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis video
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism
Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans
Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans
Anti-monarchy group reacts over King Charles month-long break from royal duties video
Anti-monarchy group reacts over King Charles month-long break from royal duties
Sofia Richie shares intimate gender reveal with Elliot Grainge: Watch video
Sofia Richie shares intimate gender reveal with Elliot Grainge: Watch
Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup
North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup
Jason Sudeikis begins 2024 on high note?
Jason Sudeikis begins 2024 on high note?
'Despicable Me 4': Release date, cast, trailer & more video
'Despicable Me 4': Release date, cast, trailer & more
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch