 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian to produce and star in Elizabeth Taylor docuseries

Kim Kardashian has taken on the mission to bring Elizabeth Taylor's legacy to the screens

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 29, 2024

Kim Kardashian has taken on the mission to bring Elizabeth Taylors legacy to the screens
Kim Kardashian has taken on the mission to bring Elizabeth Taylor's legacy to the screens 

Kim Kardashian is all set to executive produce and star in BBC’s upcoming documentary series about the life and legacy of Elizabeth Taylor.

The three-part docuseries has been given the working title of Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar. It will explore the influence of the actress-turned-business woman on the industry. 

Elizabeth is remembered for changing the relationship of fans and revered Hollywood stars. Just as she took over cinema-goers with her talent of acting, she also later inspired women by becoming a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist and advocate.

Kim, who has also pursued a degree in law after her success as an influencer and reality star, is determined to bring the actress’ story to the world.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” said Kim. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

Kim also conducted an interview with the Cleopatra star before she passed away in 2011.

Aside from the SKIMS mogul, other interviews to be included in the docuseries are with Margaret O’Brien, who went to school with her, her industry friend Dame Joan Collins, and leading scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who worked with Elizabeth Taylor for the betterment of AIDS treatment. 

Kanye West has ‘creepy' new restriction for Bianca Censori's social life
Kanye West has ‘creepy' new restriction for Bianca Censori's social life
Kate Middleton expected to ‘bounce back quickly' following abdominal surgery video
Kate Middleton expected to ‘bounce back quickly' following abdominal surgery
Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'
Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'
Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'Making good progress'
Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'Making good progress'
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner keeps away from Jennifer Lopez and her daughter
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner keeps away from Jennifer Lopez and her daughter
Kate Middleton's new health details laid bare video
Kate Middleton's new health details laid bare
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes relax in park amid ‘Barbie' Oscars drama
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes relax in park amid ‘Barbie' Oscars drama
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Hollywood future: 'make or break' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Hollywood future: 'make or break'
Britney Spears expresses love for ex Justin Timberlake's new songs while offering apology
Britney Spears expresses love for ex Justin Timberlake's new songs while offering apology
Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery
King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery