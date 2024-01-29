Kim Kardashian to produce and star in Elizabeth Taylor docuseries

Kim Kardashian has taken on the mission to bring Elizabeth Taylor's legacy to the screens

Kim Kardashian is all set to executive produce and star in BBC’s upcoming documentary series about the life and legacy of Elizabeth Taylor.

The three-part docuseries has been given the working title of Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar. It will explore the influence of the actress-turned-business woman on the industry.

Elizabeth is remembered for changing the relationship of fans and revered Hollywood stars. Just as she took over cinema-goers with her talent of acting, she also later inspired women by becoming a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist and advocate.

Kim, who has also pursued a degree in law after her success as an influencer and reality star, is determined to bring the actress’ story to the world.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” said Kim. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

Kim also conducted an interview with the Cleopatra star before she passed away in 2011.

Aside from the SKIMS mogul, other interviews to be included in the docuseries are with Margaret O’Brien, who went to school with her, her industry friend Dame Joan Collins, and leading scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who worked with Elizabeth Taylor for the betterment of AIDS treatment.