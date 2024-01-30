 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Tom Selleck recalled that Matthew Perry would always help him with line reading

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Tom Selleck calls Matthew Perry the 'most talented' among 'Friends' cast

Tom Selleck recently reminisced about his time with Matthew Perry on the set of Friends.

In an interview with USA Today, the 79 year-old actor recalled how the late actor used to help with line readings.

Tom appeared on the hit sitcom as a guest actor who played the role of Monica's older love interest Dr. Richard Burke.

In one of the episodes, Richard tries to mingle with Chandler, played by Matthew, and Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, and tries to relive his younger days.

“We had this role reversal thing going, where [Richard] tried to be like them, and them like me,” Tom explained and shared how Matthew was an expert at nailing his trademark sarcastic dialogue.

He continued, “The line read as follows, ‘Could that shot be any prettier?’ Matthew had this speech pattern that I hadn’t been aware of so he gave me the instructions himself and said, ‘It’s a joke, Tom. It’s the way he says it.’”

“But during that whole show, I kept going up to him asking, ‘Can you say it again?’ and he’d do the line. That was his signature,” Tom expressed his gratitude for Matthew’s “raw talent.”

“He's gone, so it’s easy to say this, but it’s true. I think he was the most talented of a very talented group of people,” the Magnum P.I alum stated.

