Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Henry Cavill takes lead in trailer for WWII film ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

Guy Ritchie's 'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' stars Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

file footage

Lionsgate has dropped the first trailer for Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson World War II film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Guy Ritchie’s new action comedy is based on true events surrounding late U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s and James Bond author Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat organization, which later gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit.

The trailer shows The Witcher star Henry Cavill assembling a team of undercover cadets with the mission to fight Nazis. Cavill’s character tells Cary Elwes’ character: “You won’t like them. They’re all…bad.” The agents then set out to kill as many Nazis as they can, with Cavill happily firing bullets.

Official synopsis for the film reads: “This clandestine squad’s unconventional and entirely ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques against the Nazis significantly changed the course of the war and gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit.”

The film, which is set to bow in theaters on April 16, also stars Eiza González, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and more.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on military historian Damien Lewis’ book of the same name. 

