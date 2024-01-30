David and Victoria Beckham hilariously recreate viral their ‘be honest' clip: Watch

David and Victoria Beckham have put a funny spin on their viral 'be honest' clip from Netflix docuseries

In the original clip, David asked Victoria to be honest about her financial status in her childhood when she claimed she was raised “middle class.” When David asked her which car her father drove back then, she admitted it was a Rolls Royce.

The couple hilariously recreated the clip with a new teaser for their Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial.





“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial," Victoria begins, as she’s seen sitting on a sofa, wearing a shirt that said: “my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

David then calls her out, telling her to "Be honest, be honest!" as he pokes his head into the room.

"OK. It's a big commercial," she admits, while David asks her to "tell them what it's during."

Victoria then tells the camera it’s during "the big baseball game."

"The super big baseball game," David hilariously hints, to which she responds, "Or was it the hockey bowl?"

"Hockey bowl. Oh, and tell them about Jessica Anniston," the football star quips, hinting that Jennifer Aniston would be in the commercial.

"Jessica Anniston is gonna be in it, too," the Spice Girls star mentions, as David adds "We love Jessica."

The commercial starring David and Victoria Beckham is likely to air during the Super Bowl on February 11.