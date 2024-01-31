Kristen Steward dishes details about her upcoming role in the film industry

Photo: Kristen Stewart announces a career change sans acting

After spending nearly 20 years in the industry as an actress, Kristen Stewart is reportedly looking forward to her directorial debut.



The ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson recently appeared for an interview with Variety, in which she weighed in on her passion for filmmaking.

In this conversation, Kristen openly talked about directing the adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, The Chronology of Water.

When asked about her 2018’s announcement about the flick, the 33-year-old actress replied, “I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else.”

The Twilight Saga alum went on to claim, “Yeah, I will quit the f******* business. I won’t make a-f*******-nother movie until I make this movie.”

“I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going,” she emphasized.

During the confessional, the Spencer actress even explained the need for this type of film in Hollywood and said, “I think there’s an entire, yet-to-be-written female language.”

She continued, “There’s a certain physicality to the type of film that I want to make that I think will be, in a slugline, really unattractive to quote-unquote ‘buyers,’ but in action, is entirely pervasively moving. That has just not been an easy sell.”

“It’s not about the plot. It’s about someone self-Heimliching and contextualizing why that person has swallowed their own voice their whole life,” the actress remarked before moving on to the next topic.