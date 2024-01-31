Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to do real work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to use new outlets to generate revenue.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are told to stop their ‘continued attacks’ on the Royal Family and focus on things that can earn them money.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says: “The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that. So they have not done anything, they lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025. It is rather bewildering their silence.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

