 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to do real work

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to lose Netflix: Contract runs in 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to use new outlets to generate revenue.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are told to stop their ‘continued attacks’ on the Royal Family and focus on things that can earn them money.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says: “The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that. So they have not done anything, they lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025. It is rather bewildering their silence.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Shannen Doherty gets great breakthrough in cancer battle
Shannen Doherty gets great breakthrough in cancer battle
King Charles is in a ‘serious bind' and its largely one of their own creation
King Charles is in a ‘serious bind' and its largely one of their own creation
King Charles' Oxbridge-educated ‘mandarins' never got Prince Harry, Meghan video
King Charles' Oxbridge-educated ‘mandarins' never got Prince Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton 'demand' that made Meghan Markle tear up on special day
Kate Middleton 'demand' that made Meghan Markle tear up on special day
Kate Middleton, King Charles have left Queen Camilla ‘no choice' but to act
Kate Middleton, King Charles have left Queen Camilla ‘no choice' but to act
Taylor Swift old connection with Travis Kelce's coach revealed
Taylor Swift old connection with Travis Kelce's coach revealed
King Charles to change his mind about slimming down monarchy after health scare?
King Charles to change his mind about slimming down monarchy after health scare?
Prince Harry has made up his mind to ‘build bridges' with Royal family
Prince Harry has made up his mind to ‘build bridges' with Royal family
Bryan Cranston gets candid about ‘The Office' revival dream
Bryan Cranston gets candid about ‘The Office' revival dream
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's loss is ‘painfully obvious' than right now video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's loss is ‘painfully obvious' than right now