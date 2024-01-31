Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave

The cemetery requested for security after Nicki Minaj mentioned Megan Thee Stallion's mom in new song 'Big Foot'

Megan Thee Stallion’s mother Holly Thomas’ grave is in danger following the release of Nicki Minaj’s diss track.

The concern comes after the 41 year-old rapper mentioned the late singer, to take a dig at the Bongos hitmaker, in her new song Big Foot.

According to TMZ, the cemetery has contacted the local authorities and requested to increase their security personnel for Holly’s grave site, who died from a brain tumor in 2019.

The site remains unharmed for now but the guards are on “high alert” nonetheless.

In her song, Nicki rapped, “How you f**k your mother man when she die? / How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? / Chile, bye / BigFoot, but you still a small fry / Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie.”

Her diss track comes after Megan released her new single Hiss in which she took a dig at Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender, by mentioning Megan’s Law in her song.



“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is / But I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” she rapped.

Megan’s Law is a federal law in the US that requires law enforcement authorities to publicize the information regarding registered sex offenders.