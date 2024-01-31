 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave

The cemetery requested for security after Nicki Minaj mentioned Megan Thee Stallion's mom in new song 'Big Foot'

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Nicki Minaj diss track endangers Megan Thee Stallions moms grave
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave

Megan Thee Stallion’s mother Holly Thomas’ grave is in danger following the release of Nicki Minaj’s diss track.

The concern comes after the 41 year-old rapper mentioned the late singer, to take a dig at the Bongos hitmaker, in her new song Big Foot.

According to TMZ, the cemetery has contacted the local authorities and requested to increase their security personnel for Holly’s grave site, who died from a brain tumor in 2019. 

The site remains unharmed for now but the guards are on “high alert” nonetheless.

In her song, Nicki rapped, “How you f**k your mother man when she die? / How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? / Chile, bye / BigFoot, but you still a small fry / Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie.”

Her diss track comes after Megan released her new single Hiss in which she took a dig at Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender, by mentioning Megan’s Law in her song.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is / But I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” she rapped.

Megan’s Law is a federal law in the US that requires law enforcement authorities to publicize the information regarding registered sex offenders.

King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery video
King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
Meghan Markle told 'Buckingham Palace tales' in memoir would be 'short term' win
Meghan Markle told 'Buckingham Palace tales' in memoir would be 'short term' win
Taylor Swift dubbed Travis Kelce's lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'
Taylor Swift dubbed Travis Kelce's lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'
Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'