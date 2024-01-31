 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene

Cole Sprouse opened up about staying in contact with Disney co-stars from 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody'

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Cole Sprouse forgets THIS The Suite Life of Zack and Cody scene
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene

Cole Sprouse reminisced about his filming days from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody while admitting that he doesn’t remember much of it.

The 31 year-old Disney star, who played Cody Martin in the show, shared that he still keeps in contact with his costars.

According to OK! Magazine, Cody said, "I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it's kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family."

His statement comes after Kim Rhodes, who played the twins' mother, shared the time Dylan Sprouse refused to say a line that body shamed her.

"When we get to taping in front of the studio audience, he skips the dialogue and the executive producer screams, 'Cut! Dylan say the line,’ and he goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.’”

Listening to the story, Cole says that he doesn't "really remember too much of that period."

"When you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory. The specific details are kind of lost but I love Kim. I'm glad to hear that she looks back on all that fun,” he concluded.

King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery video
King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
Meghan Markle told 'Buckingham Palace tales' in memoir would be 'short term' win
Meghan Markle told 'Buckingham Palace tales' in memoir would be 'short term' win
Taylor Swift dubbed Travis Kelce's lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'
Taylor Swift dubbed Travis Kelce's lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'
Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'