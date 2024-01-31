Cole Sprouse opened up about staying in contact with Disney co-stars from 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody'

Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene

Cole Sprouse reminisced about his filming days from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody while admitting that he doesn’t remember much of it.

The 31 year-old Disney star, who played Cody Martin in the show, shared that he still keeps in contact with his costars.

According to OK! Magazine, Cody said, "I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it's kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family."

His statement comes after Kim Rhodes, who played the twins' mother, shared the time Dylan Sprouse refused to say a line that body shamed her.

"When we get to taping in front of the studio audience, he skips the dialogue and the executive producer screams, 'Cut! Dylan say the line,’ and he goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.’”

Listening to the story, Cole says that he doesn't "really remember too much of that period."

"When you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory. The specific details are kind of lost but I love Kim. I'm glad to hear that she looks back on all that fun,” he concluded.