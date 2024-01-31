Prince Harry’s alleged bid to not step up and offer support while King Charles heads for the hospital has been ridiculed

Prince Harry has ‘dumped' his duties, father for good

Prince Harry has just been called out for dumping all his duties even when King Charles is in line to head for the hospital.

All of this has been issued by British writer Jane Atkinson.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for The Sun.

In it, she touched on Prince Harry’s most recent Living Legend award in aviation and said, “As Prince Harry was picking up the ridiculous bauble of ‘living legend of aviation’ on Friday night, his father was planning how he could swiftly get back to work after his prostate operation.”

“And one of the reasons the 75-year-old King needs to do that is because his youngest son has dumped his duties,” she also doubled down by saying.

“This week it became glaringly obvious how small the new, modern, streamlined Royal Family has become since disgraced Andrew was forced to step down from duties and bitter Harry headed off for sunny California.”

Because “That leaves just six of our ten working royals doing their job full-time.”

“And let’s face it, without Kate, Charles and William in the mix, the star pulling power is lacking,” she also added before signing off.