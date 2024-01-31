Prince Harry makes wise move as King Charles, Kate Middleton recuperate from surgeries

Meghan Markle wanted to follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry in writing her own memoir after 'Spare'

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly made a wise move related to wife Meghan Markle as his father King Charles and Kate Middleton are recuperating from their surgeries.



According to Daily Express UK, a source has claimed that Prince Harry has blocked Meghan from writing her own tell-all book after rumours she would follow his footsteps following the success of his Spare.

Commenting on it, PR expert Mayah Riaz has dubbed Archie and Lilibet father’s decision wise move.

Speaking to Daily Mirror, per Daily Express UK, Mayah Riaz said: "If it is true that Prince Harry has 'blocked' Meghan from writing a memoir, this seems to be a prudent move in their efforts to build bridges with the Royal Family.”

The PR expert added, "It suggests that Harry intends to avoid further controversy and maintain a more positive relationship with his family."

The latest claims came as King Charles and Kate Middleton have returned home from hospital and recuperating from surgeries.