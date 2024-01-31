 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry makes wise move as King Charles, Kate Middleton recuperate from surgeries

Meghan Markle wanted to follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry in writing her own memoir after 'Spare'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Prince Harry makes wise move as King Charles, Kate Middleton recuperate from surgeries
Prince Harry makes wise move as King Charles, Kate Middleton recuperate from surgeries

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly made a wise move related to wife Meghan Markle as his father King Charles and Kate Middleton are recuperating from their surgeries.

According to Daily Express UK, a source has claimed that Prince Harry has blocked Meghan from writing her own tell-all book after rumours she would follow his footsteps following the success of his Spare.

Commenting on it, PR expert Mayah Riaz has dubbed Archie and Lilibet father’s decision wise move.

Speaking to Daily Mirror, per Daily Express UK, Mayah Riaz said: "If it is true that Prince Harry has 'blocked' Meghan from writing a memoir, this seems to be a prudent move in their efforts to build bridges with the Royal Family.”

The PR expert added, "It suggests that Harry intends to avoid further controversy and maintain a more positive relationship with his family."

The latest claims came as King Charles and Kate Middleton have returned home from hospital and recuperating from surgeries.

Elisabeth Moss announces exciting life update: 'I've been lucky'
Elisabeth Moss announces exciting life update: 'I've been lucky'
Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake's new song: ‘She's proud!'
Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake's new song: ‘She's proud!'
Demi Moore opens up about ex Bruce Willis' health struggles
Demi Moore opens up about ex Bruce Willis' health struggles
Royal expert reflects on Kate Middleton's health woes: 'its quite worrying'
Royal expert reflects on Kate Middleton's health woes: 'its quite worrying'
Christopher Nolan reveals what films he will make in future
Christopher Nolan reveals what films he will make in future
King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery video
King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time