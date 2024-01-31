Prince Harry has been ridiculed for allowing himself to be reduced to a celebrity trinket that’s paraded in front of guests

Prince Harry is now a ‘celebrity trinket' paraded in front of paying guests

Prince Harry has just found himself on the receiving end of ridicule, now that he’s turned into a ‘celebrity trinket paraded in front of paying guests’, allegedly.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Caroline Graham.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she wrote “Oh, Harry! How has it come to this? From a Royal Highness who commanded respect and affection to a celebrity trinket paraded in front of paying guests at a cheesy Hollywood awards ceremony...”

“The only crown I could see at Friday's Living Legends Of Aviation gala to honour the Duke of Sussex was one made from plastic and rhinestones, and perched atop the elaborately coiffured head of Miss California.”

“And the only other 'royal' present was a German who goes by the ridiculous name of Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe – though his right to use that title is hotly disputed – who once appeared in a saucy internet series called Travel B****.”

In light of that, Ms Graham also added, “Given such a distinctly D-list gathering, no wonder the audience was abuzz as they waited for their guest of honour to arrive – although his faded Royal stardust would not be enough to save the deeply unimpressive night.”