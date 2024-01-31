Royal expert reflects on Kate Middleton's health woes: 'its quite worrying'

Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery and she is making 'good progress'

Royal expert reflects on Kate Middleton's health woes

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has said that she is “worried” about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s condition as the future queen recuperates from surgery at Windsor.



Speaking to GB News, the royal author made her remarks about Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery and nearly two weeks stay in hospital, saying the Princess of Wales underwent a “very serious operation.”

Angela said, “Nowadays people don’t keep you in hospital for very long.

“Why did she need to spend all that time? It must have been a very serious operation and we hear that she won’t be doing any engagements until after Easter.”

The royal expert continued, “That too its quite worrying. No one would say she should come back earlier of course, but it is a concern.”

Angela’s remarks came as Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”