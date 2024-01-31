 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal expert reflects on Kate Middleton's health woes: 'its quite worrying'

Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery and she is making 'good progress'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Royal expert reflects on Kate Middletons health woes
Royal expert reflects on Kate Middleton's health woes

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has said that she is “worried” about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s condition as the future queen recuperates from surgery at Windsor.

Speaking to GB News, the royal author made her remarks about Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery and nearly two weeks stay in hospital, saying the Princess of Wales underwent a “very serious operation.”

Read More: King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery

Angela said, “Nowadays people don’t keep you in hospital for very long.

“Why did she need to spend all that time? It must have been a very serious operation and we hear that she won’t be doing any engagements until after Easter.”

The royal expert continued, “That too its quite worrying. No one would say she should come back earlier of course, but it is a concern.”

Angela’s remarks came as Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost

Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

Prince Harry makes wise move as King Charles, Kate Middleton recuperate from surgeries
Prince Harry makes wise move as King Charles, Kate Middleton recuperate from surgeries
Elisabeth Moss announces exciting life update: 'I've been lucky'
Elisabeth Moss announces exciting life update: 'I've been lucky'
Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake's new song: ‘She's proud!'
Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake's new song: ‘She's proud!'
Demi Moore opens up about ex Bruce Willis' health struggles
Demi Moore opens up about ex Bruce Willis' health struggles
Christopher Nolan reveals what films he will make in future
Christopher Nolan reveals what films he will make in future
King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery video
King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time