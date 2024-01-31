Adele previously rejected the idea of going on a tour and said 'it doesn't suit her well'

Adele announces new tour dates after six years

Adele kicked off her morning with exciting news for fans as she announced her first European tour in six years.

The 35 year-old singer, who is currently performing at the Las Vegas residency, took to her Instagram account and shared that she will be going to Munich in August 2024.

Adele plans on kick starting the tour once she wraps up her performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Previously, the Hello crooner admitted that she doesn't want to hit the road again as it "doesn't suit her well."

However, in her new social media post, Adele penned: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.”



She added: “However, I was too curious to not follow up – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England!”

Adele will take to the Open Air Arena, Messe München stage for four shows in August under two weeks i.e. August 2, August 3, August 9 and August 10, 2024.