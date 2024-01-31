Millie Bobby Brown plays the titular role of Elodie in Netflix's much-anticipated fantasy movie, 'Damsel'

Photo: Millie Bobby Brown gets a new name amid Netflix 'Damsel' release

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the titular role of Eleven in Stranger Things, received a new name from Damsel’s director.

The director of Millie’s newest project, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo recently hailed the 19-year-old actress for her performance in Netflix’s newest flick, Damsel, which is slated to be released on 8th March 2024.

Juan opened up to Total Film about Millie and his movie in an interview, which will be published on Thursday.

Speaking of the talented actress, he revealed to the outlet that she took her job very seriously and perfectly fulfilled the demands of that emotional yet tough role.

"She was exceptional," he remarked when asked about Millie’s performance.

The filmmaker went on to address, “She understood that this needed to be an extreme survival experience. And in order to make that believable, you have to convey suffering and pain. “

"This is a movie about a transformation – about a girl becoming a woman – and you need to really feel the intensity of it," he added.

“We didn’t want to cheat any of that, and that’s why we pushed all the limits to make this a huge roller coaster of an experience for the audience," Juan claimed before signing off.

As fans will know, this is not the first time Millie Bobby Brown has delighted fans with her “exceptional” acting skills as she has also starred in Netflix hit series, Stranger Things and Harry Bradbeer’s popular film series, Enola Holmes as well.