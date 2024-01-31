Prince Edward is taking a break from his royal duties, it is believed

Prince Edward break challenged King Charles 'slimmed-down monarchy'

Prince Edward is reportedly taking a break from his Royal duties and royal fans are worried.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is seemingly taking an eight-day hiatus before his royal engagement, is said to be working hard and tired.

The update was noticed by Telegraph at the Royal Family schedule, February 8, 2024.



Upon the observation, eagle-eyed fans were quick to express their worry.

One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Hopefully he just needs a bit of rest." Another one said: "HRH The Duke Of Edinburgh has done back-to-back engagements plus has been flying all over the world. Good on him for having a break. Rest up sir and enjoy your break."



A third wrote: "Wow. I hope everything is okay. This is unexpected. I’m sending my prayers that he gets some rest and a recharge." A fourth one agreed, adding: "Hope he's okay. He and Sophie have been working so hard for a long while now, lots of overseas trips as well as UK engagements."



"They are all in their seventies. Charle's slimming down of the monarchy didn't really work out, did it?" noted a fourth.

