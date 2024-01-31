Carole Middleton 'biggest fear' is to lose Kate Middleton, she admits

Carole Middleton once spoke about losing Kate Middleton in emotional interview

Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton's mother, once admitted how important her family is for her.

The mother of Princess of Wales in an emotional interview with the Telegraph in December 2018 said: "My biggest fear [as her offspring grew up] was that I’d lose my family, but we’ve stayed close. There are times when they say, “Can you do this, or that?” and I can’t quite. But they like the fact that I work."

She then spoke about Prince William and James Matthews, adding: "I have two lovely sons-in-laws."

This comes as Royal expert Rachael Andrew shared how Prince William confides in his in-laws and depends on them.

After Kate's abdominal surgery, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on January 30: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."