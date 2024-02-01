 
menu
Thursday, February 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla branded 'national treasure' after years of hatred

Queen Camilla lauded for her resilience and efforts towards the monarchy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 01, 2024

Queen Camilla branded national treasure after years of hatred
Queen Camilla branded 'national treasure' after years of hatred

Queen Camilla is praised for her dignified personality and loyalty towards The Crown,

The wife of King Charles, who was hated for her association with His Majesty while he was still married to Princess Diana, has carved her own niche in the Royal Family.

Writing for The Mirror, Mat Roper notes: "At best, Camilla was one of the world’s famous mistresses. Even the Queen once referred to her as 'that wicked woman' and that she 'wanted nothing to do with her.'"

The then lauds: "This makes her transformation to our Queen Camilla - Charles’s “darling wife, who with health problems affecting the rest of her family is now stepping up to be the public face of the monarchy - all the more remarkable."

Praising Camilla's ability to change general opinion about herself, the expert adds: "In fact the woman once seen as a national pariah is now well on the way to becoming a national treasure. That’s taken resilience, a lot of patience and a very thick skin... as well as a deliberate public relations strategy.'

Adele packs big surprise for European fans ahead of tour?
Adele packs big surprise for European fans ahead of tour?
Prince Harry will 'come to regret' how he humiliated Kate Middleton
Prince Harry will 'come to regret' how he humiliated Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian stressful life affecting her skin?
Kim Kardashian stressful life affecting her skin?
Travis Kelce really wishes to attend Grammys: 'I wish I could'
Travis Kelce really wishes to attend Grammys: 'I wish I could'
Kate Middleton health scare as doctors 'don't keep in hospital for long'
Kate Middleton health scare as doctors 'don't keep in hospital for long'
Denis Villeneuve confirms his future in 'Dune' franchise
Denis Villeneuve confirms his future in 'Dune' franchise
Gisele Bundchen leaves fans teary-eyed in emotional tribute to late mother
Gisele Bundchen leaves fans teary-eyed in emotional tribute to late mother
Justin Timberlake felt like ‘Its time' to return to music: shared Insider
Justin Timberlake felt like ‘Its time' to return to music: shared Insider
Kanye West's goes bare on Instagram with complete wipe out
Kanye West's goes bare on Instagram with complete wipe out
Robert Downey Jr. recounts a sweet childhood memory after Oscars earn
Robert Downey Jr. recounts a sweet childhood memory after Oscars earn
Emma Stone left in awe by show host: 'Oh, boy'
Emma Stone left in awe by show host: 'Oh, boy'
Bryce Howards weighs in on rumors about Elly Conway
Bryce Howards weighs in on rumors about Elly Conway