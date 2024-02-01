Queen Camilla branded 'national treasure' after years of hatred

Queen Camilla lauded for her resilience and efforts towards the monarchy

The wife of King Charles, who was hated for her association with His Majesty while he was still married to Princess Diana, has carved her own niche in the Royal Family.

Writing for The Mirror, Mat Roper notes: "At best, Camilla was one of the world’s famous mistresses. Even the Queen once referred to her as 'that wicked woman' and that she 'wanted nothing to do with her.'"

The then lauds: "This makes her transformation to our Queen Camilla - Charles’s “darling wife, who with health problems affecting the rest of her family is now stepping up to be the public face of the monarchy - all the more remarkable."



Praising Camilla's ability to change general opinion about herself, the expert adds: "In fact the woman once seen as a national pariah is now well on the way to becoming a national treasure. That’s taken resilience, a lot of patience and a very thick skin... as well as a deliberate public relations strategy.'

