Thursday, February 01, 2024
Lenny Kravitz talks adoration and 'quiet love' for ex-wife Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz finally sheds some light on the feelings he still has for his ex-wife Lisa Bonet

Thursday, February 01, 2024

Lenny Kravitz has just broken down the love he still feels for his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

Kravitz weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews for People magazine.

In the middle of that chat he dished on the surviving love he has for his ex.

“I am what I am because of our experience,” he began by saying.

“Because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together,” Kravitz added.

For those unversed, the duo met back in 1985 and sparks flew almost immediately.

At the time “I had moved in with Lisa, brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb. I never planned on dreading, but after a few months my hair was matting. Lisa was like, ‘Keep it. It looks good’.”

For a while after their relationship began, Kravitz spent some time being known as “Mr. Bonet” in the shadow of his lady love.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, this is s***.’ I was just living and doing,” he says. “I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn’t paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music."

