Thursday, February 01, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Ryan Reynolds's ex Scarlett Johansson still holds grudge for Blake Lively?

Ryan Reynolds married Blake Lively, after finalizing his divorce with ex-wife Scarlett Johansson

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 01, 2024

Ryan Reynolds's ex Scarlett Johansson still holds grudge for Blake Lively?

Scarlett Johansson and Blake Lively are reportedly still avoiding each other.

As fans will know, Ryan Reynolds’s ex-wife and current wife are residents of the same city, New York.

Since both actresses belong to the same industry, they come across each other multiple times. Nonetheless, a new report established that the Black Widow alum and the Green Lantern alum leave no stone unturned to avoid each other.

According to a latest report by Life and Style, an insider spilled the beans about the "lingering tension" between the stars and stated, “Scarlett and Blake do everything to avoid each other on NYC’s small social scene.”

The source went on to reveal, “Since they both live in New York and attend similar events and red carpets for museums or charities."

“It’s a careful dance to make sure they are not at the same place,” the insider disclosed before signing off from the conversation.

This comes after another source from the National Enquirer revealed that Scarlett became “incredibly bitter” towards Blake when Ryan wed her. 

For those unversed, Scarlett Johansson tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds in 2008, before finalizing their divorce in 2010. 

Ryan, later, became enamored with his Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively, and the pair married in 2012. 

