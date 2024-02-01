Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker planning second baby together!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already planning their second child after Rocky Thirteen

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already planning their second child after Rocky Thirteen

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly considering surrogacy for their second child.

The couple had a complicated pregnancy with their first child Rocky, with Kourtney needing surgery in September 2023 to save the baby’s life.

“Kourt had a difficult pregnancy with Rocky. She and Travis are beyond blessed that it worked out the way it did,” an insider told Daily Mail.

“It was touch and go for a moment, but everyone is healthy and happy, and it has made them want even more children together.”

The tipster also said that the pregnancy made the couple get even closer to each other, leading to their PDA filled Emmys red carpet appearance.

They said: “This pregnancy challenged their love for each other in such a way that it is even better than it was – it makes people vomit with all the lovey-dovey high school related PDA they share.”

The source continued: “Since Rocky is so young and they are enjoying him, next year would be the soonest time to start thinking about more kids.”

They added: “They have talked about trying for another child, but this time around they would likely go through a surrogate. It is a consistent conversation between them that hasn't changed to a ‘no.’”

Kourtney is also mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick, whereas Travis is also dad to Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.